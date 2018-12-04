Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath wedding: The celebrations have begun!

It is the season of weddings! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's beautiful wedding followed by not one, not two, but three receptions in India left us dazed, in a nice way. By the time we got over it, Priyanka Chopra and beau Nick Jonas were tying the knot in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. That's too much celebration in a short span of time. In fact, it's not over yet. Priyanka and Nick are to host a reception in Delhi on 4th December and will keep one in Mumbai, probably for the bride's friends and colleagues from Bollywood. In the meantime, wedding bells chime for TV star Kapil Sharma.

A couple of days ago, we reported that Kapil and his long-time girlfriend Ginnu Chatrath were set to take their relationship to the next level. 0n December 12, they'll be wedded in Punjab's Jalandhar. At Ginni's Jalandhar residence, the celebration has already kickstarted. She had her Akhand Path ceremony last week which was followed by Path Ka Bhog on 2nd December. The bride-to-be also celebrated her choora ceremony on 3rd December.

On 10th December, a Jagran ceremony has been planned. According to reports, singers Gurdas Maan and Richa Sharma will be performing at the ceremony, which will take place at a five-star hotel. On 14th December, the couple is hosting a reception in Amritsar. Kapil's colleagues and friends from the entertainment industry will be hosted at a Mumbai reception on 24th December.