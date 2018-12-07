Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath Wedding: The pre rituals have begun in full swing

It’s certainly raining marriages in B-Town! After the much awaited DeepVeer and NickYanka wedding, popular comedian and Bollywood actor, Kapil Sharma is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Ginni Chatrath. The couple will get hitched on December 12, 2018, in their hometown, Jalandhar. The preparations for the same have begun in full swing and the couple’s Instagram account is proof. While DeepVeer and NickYanka kept all their festivities private, Kapil and Ginni make sure to keep all their fans updated.

The bride-to-be, Ginni Chatrath, recently started the festivities by seeking Waheguru’s blessings. Ginni also shared an elegant picture of hers in a red sharara, radiating all the Dulhan vibes. Here’s a glimpse into the couple’s pre-wedding rituals. The glow on her face and all the happiness is unmissable! Beautiful, isn’t she?

While, the bride’s family have already commenced all the pre-wedding rituals according to the sources, Kapil Sharma, along with family, is to join the bandwagon soon. The comedian is all set to organise a Mata Ka Jagrata at his residence on December 10 followed by a Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony at Ginni’s place on December 11. The wedding will take place amidst some extravagant celebrations at a five-star hotel in Jalandhar. Congratulations to the couple!