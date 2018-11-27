Kapil Sharma is a Deepika, Ranveer fan and his wedding announcement is proof of that

The wedding season is on! While we are drooling over the majestic weddings of Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, small-screen star Kapil Sharma is also set to tie the knot with girlfriend Ginni Chatrath. Kapil took to his social media accounts to announce that the occasion will take place on 12th December.

But hey, does the card look familiar? If yes, let us tell you why. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding card, although it was written in two languages, had the same look and feel. Written on an off-white backdrop with golden words, Kapil's wedding card looks quite 'inspired' by DeepVeer's card. Isn't it?

Furthermore, both the cards more or less have the same content, expressed in different words. A little bit of originality from Kapil's part wouldn't have hurt here.

The ceremonies will reportedly kickstart with a Jagran ritual on December 10 which will be followed by mehendi and chooda ceremonies. The wedding will take place in Punjab's Jalandhar and the couple is planning to host a reception on 22nd December.

Kapil's love story with Ginni dates back to his youth when he went to Ginni's college to audition for a play. The long association finally reaches its next stage.

Congratulations you two!