Kapil Sharma is running miles as he gears up for a comeback

Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular names of Indian television. The comedian tasted super success with his show Comedy Nights with Kapil, but once the show came to an end, things didn’t fall in place for him. He came up with his new show titled The Kapil Sharma Show which couldn’t recreate the magic of Comedy Nights with Kapil.

The show went off air and Kapil was in news for all the wrong reasons. From his fight with Sunil Grover to making celebs wait on the sets of the show to turning an alcoholic, it was said that the comedian-turned-actor couldn’t handle the fame and success rightly. Soon he faded into oblivion.

An unkempt Kapil was spotted at the airport a few weeks ago and his fans were quite upset to see him in such a state.

However, recently it was confirmed that Kapil is all set for a comeback. He will be having a show on Sony TV, however the details about the show are not yet out. While we have been waiting for his comeback eagerly, a picture of him jogging at a beach has gone viral on the social media. It is said that he has started preparing for his comeback and wants to be fit for it.

We are sure his fans can’t wait for his comeback and we wish him all the best for his another innings.