Kapil Sharma responds to Sunil Grover's marriage congratulatory message and it's heartwarming

The year 2018 was a bumpy one for comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma with his many ups and downs in the year. Finally, a ray of happiness shined as Kapil ditched his single status and got married, but the start of the year was still not a good one for him. His famous show The Kapil Sharma Show was abruptly shut down. It’s all a thing of past hoewver as the comedian is back on the small screen with his new show. We all know that Kapil and Sunil Grover had a very ugly fallout in public and we expected the two not to be on talking terms with each other but looks like we are wrong and Kapil recently revealed that he missed Sunil on his D-day.

Kapil Sharma got married in December and we saw Kapil’s close friends like Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti, and others. Everyone expected Sunil to make it to Kapil’s wedding, who, despite walking away from the show shared a cordial relationship with the comedian but his absence got tongues wagging. Despite not making it to the wedding, Sunil took to Twitter and congratulated the newlyweds and wished them happiness and togetherness always.

Kapil responded to Sunil’s tweet and thanked his former show mate. Kapil also said that the couple missed Sunil at their wedding.

Thank u so much paji.. we missed u .. love n best wishes always 🙏 https://t.co/6Jv5uZkX9h — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) January 3, 2019

Well, this tweet exchanges has put all the speculations to rest and it is now clear that the two share good friendship. We hope the two are back to working together and entertain us with their amazing chemistry and brilliant skills.