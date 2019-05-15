Kapil Sharma shocked to find out that 5000 unknown people attended his wedding!

Ranjini Maitra May 15 2019, 12.57 pm May 15 2019, 12.57 pm

The latter part of 2018 was full of star weddings. After the dreamy Italy wedding of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and the big, fat Indian wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, TV star Kapil Sharma tied the knot with beau Ginni Chatrath. The ceremony took place at the bride's home in Jalandhar and two receptions in Mumbai and Delhi followed. Given that Kapil is indeed one of the most prominent faces of the small screen, his D-day had to be a star-studded affair, and it was one!

Kapil is definitely happy with the grand beginning of his new inning but it looks like he is also baffled with the number of guests who attended the ceremony.

“My wedding venue was hustled with approximately 5,000 people, but when I looked around, I could see about 40-50 people only whom I knew personally," he reportedly says, at the to-be-telecast episode of his show. Recently married Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap were his guests at the episode and were very much a part of the conversation.

"You know, there were only 40 people at Saina and Kashyap’s wedding. When Virat (Kohli) and Anushka (Sharma) got married, they also hosted 40 people. Same was the case with Deepika (Padukone) and Ranveer (Singh). I wanted to understand ‘Are they the same 40 people who attended all three weddings," the comedian added. LOL!

Both Virat-Anushka and Ranveer-Deepika flew to Italy, hoping to marry in solitude. It is something else that our eagle eyes miss nothing, and the paparazzi soon reached where they had to. But the ceremonies were intimate, only consisting of closest family members.

Whoever crashed your wedding must have savoured a great Punjabi treat, Kapil!