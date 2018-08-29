Kapil Sharma to bring comedy back to our TV screens and we can't keep calm!

Kapil Sharma rose to fame with his comedy show Comedy Nights with Kapil. The show successfully ran for around two and a half years until the comedian reportedly ran in trouble with Colors channel and the show was pulled down. After a few months, Kapil started a new show on Sony TV titled The Kapil Sharma Show. But, it was nothing compared to Comedy Nights with Kapil.

The comedian-turned-actor did make it headlines for all the wrong reasons as well like his tiff with Sunil Grover and his habit of making celebrities wait on the sets of the show. After few months The Kapil Sharma Show also came to an end. Earlier this year, a new show was launched on Sony TV titled Family Time With Kapil Sharma, but it met the same fate as his previous shows and was pulled down after a few episodes.

Kapil then completely disappeared until our shutterbugs spotted him at the airport recently. He looked ill and has also put on a few kilos. However, here’s a good news for all the Kapil Sharma fans.

A source close to Sony TV has confirmed that a show is being planned with Kapil Sharma and it is happening for sure. But, it is yet to be known when will it go on air.

So, all the fans of Kapil Sharma, are you guys ready to welcome him back to your TV sets?