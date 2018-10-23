Television Kapil Sharma to tie the knot on THIS day Murtuza Nullwala October 23 2018, 5.31 pm October 23 2018, 5.31 pm

Few days ago, Kapil Sharma confirmed that he will be tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath soon. But we didn’t think it would be this soon. The comedian has revealed his wedding date and it looks like it’s going to be a busy wedding season. Kapil will get married on December 12, 2018 and the wedding will take place in Jalandhar which is the hometown of his to be wife, Ginni.

Kapil told IANS, "The wedding is on December 12 in Jalandhar. That's Ginni's hometown. We wanted to keep it low key. But Ginni is the only daughter in her family. Her folks wanted the wedding to be on a lavish scale. And I completely understand their sentiments. My mother also wants the wedding to be lavish." A wedding reception is expected to be followed on December 14.

The actor recalled that his brother chose a simple wedding too. "During the time when my brother married, I had not started earning well. We just went as a small baraat (wedding procession) and got bhabhi (sister-in-law) home. But by the time my sister got married, I had begun to earn well. So we had a fairly large wedding. It was lavish by our standards."

Kapil reveals that he wanted to keep his wedding under wraps but shared the date since the media asked relentlessly. He said, "For the past few weeks, I've been promoting my Punjabi film. I didn't want to talk about the wedding during the promotions, although the media repeatedly kept asking.”

Kapil has been away from the small screen and the big screen from quite a sometime, but will soon make a comeback with The Kapil Sharma Show.