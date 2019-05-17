Karan Oberoi Rape Case: Dindoshi Sessions Court rejected TV actor's bail plea

Shikha Dhariwal May 17 2019, 4.44 pm May 17 2019, 4.44 pm

TV actor Karan Oberoi was arrested and sent to judicial custody for 14 days on charges of raping and blackmailing a female astrologer. His family has moved the Dindoshi Sessions Court for a bail plea. After extensive arguments during the bail plea hearing, the court has rejected his bail plea. The judge has heard both lawyers today. Oberoi’s lawyer argued and raised questions about the victims' silence, According to the FIR, she was raped in January 2017. But the victim did not visit any authority at the time, be it the police or a court.

His lawyer also tried to establish the relationship between the accused and the victim. The victim was trying to chase him with gifts and other things. But when things didn’t go well between the two, she misused legal procedure and filed a police complaint to punish the actor and spoil his image. The victim’s lawyer also argued and stated Karan Oberoi and the victim met on a dating app, Tinder. Initially, they started chatting on tinder and later on the phone. They both became friends and one day the actor called her home in January 2017 and offered her coconut water.

After consuming the beverage, the victim claims a loss of senses and alleged that the actor tried to touch her physically. She alleges that Oberoi forcefully started touching her under false promises of marriage. She states that he also recorded the assault. After this incident, the actor had threatened the victim fulfill his demands otherwise he will circulate the video.

The victim’s lawyer also established that the two were in a relationship and the actor was continuously taking money from her. Karan Oberoi had allegedly demanded a laptop, fridge, dining table, a Being Human cycle, diamonds, Botox injections, and more. The victim was continuously paying his bills and fulfilled his demands. When questioned about the marriage, the actor refused and blocked her from every communication platform. The victim's lawyer also argued that if this was a one-sided relationship then why was actor accepting all the gifts from her?

After hearing both arguments, the judge rejected Karan Oberoi's bail plea.