In Com Staff July 06 2019, 7.12 pm July 06 2019, 7.12 pm

Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat is a Hindi web series created and produced by Ekta Kapoor for her video on demand platform ALTBalaji. It stars one of the most popular TV couples Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar as protagonists. The show portrays Ram Kapoor as Karan Khanna, who is a superstar and recovering alcoholic in the show. He takes a detox trip to Mahabaleshwar with his new counsellor Dr Tripurasundari Nagrajan aka Tipsy played by Sakshi Tanwar.

This show received a lot of love from the audience. On the other hand, there is a show named Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai. Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai is an Indian web series that talks about the unconventional love between two people. The series stars Ronit Roy and Mona Singh as the leads, Rohit and Ananya respectively. The Jodi is loved by the audience and shares very heart-touching chemistry on screen.