Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2: Shah Rukh Khan’s love talk is makin’ us swoon

Ekta Kapoor's much popular TV soap Kasauti Zindagi Ki is set to return, to much of everyone's delight. Ekta just shared a teaser of the show and guess who took the romance quotient multiple notches higher? Shah Rukh Khan, of course! As we reported earlier, the King Of Romance introduces you to the new Prerna and Anurag, the old, familiar names brought to life by new faces.

The teaser, with fresh lead actors Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, promises new events and stories but retains the old feels nevertheless. Kasauti Zindagi Ki was undebatably one of the most popular shows that happened under Ekta's banner and ruled the small screen in the early 2000s. Prerna played by Shweta Tiwari and Anurag essayed by Cezanne Khan became household names. No wonder then that after all these years the show continues to receive love in equal measure, if not more!

Ever since we heard SRK was coming on board as a narrator for the first three episodes, we were eagerly waiting to see how it unfolds. Ekta, visibly elated to have him on board, even posted a video when they started shooting.

Meanwhile, rumours of Bigg Boss fame Hina Khan taking over as the new Komolika (the iconic role played by Urvashi Dholakia in past) also surfaced. However, looks like that's not true.

To know who plays what role, we got to just keep calm and wait!