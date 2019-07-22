In Com Staff July 22 2019, 8.16 pm July 22 2019, 8.16 pm

Parth Samthaan became a household name with his portrayal of Anurag Basu, a handsome, dashing and hot-looking young businessman. The young actor has a massive female following, just as his romantic drama serial Kasautii Zindagi Kay on Star Plus has caught the attention of the audience.

The actor has a massive fan following and is loved by the audience. With his chocolate boy looks and dimpled smile, Parth is a true rock star and has captivated the hearts of the audience not only through his acting but also by being very active on social media. He has mesmerized us with his charm and enigmatic personality and continues to do so in the digital and television medium.

Parth Samthaan is famously known for his dashing and hot looks in the show. His fans have loved all his looks and avatars over the years, but his recent hot body pictures have made his fans fall in love with him all over again. His hot physique and looks make for a great presence on screen.

Parth Samthaan has just achieved an incredible 2 million followers on Instagram, which is indeed a great achievement for him. Only the most well-known and well-loved celebs manage to achieve this coveted milestone. The sheer number of followers he has built up in such a short time is ample testimony to the love and popularity he enjoys amongst his fans. The actor thanked his fans in a special way! Take a look

We congratulate Parth Samthaan on reaching this milestone and wish him good luck for all his future endeavours.