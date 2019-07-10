In Com Staff July 10 2019, 11.23 pm July 10 2019, 11.23 pm

Today's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 10 July episode begins with Pandit informing Anurag (Parth Samthaan) that he couldn't meet Prerna (Erica Fernandes) before the ceremony which made him restless. Prerna was brought to her room to get ready and Mr Bajaj brought some gifts over which she didn't accept. She got a call from Anurag saying he couldn't wait to marry her and was very excited about their marriage. He told her to write his initials on her mehendi. Anurag went shopping for clothes for Prerna and returned with several bags. Mohini was overwhelmed to see her son's excitement.

Prerna learned that Mr. Bajaj was planning this wedding for several days and knew all about her. At the Basu house, everyone was celebrating the wedding ceremony. Anurag came to know that relationship between the colour of mehendi and love. He got Prerna’s initials on his hand. Prerna got an A written on her hand. She asked Mr. Bajaj how he got her information. He told her that he kept information about the people who made deals with him. He changed the A on her hand into an R.

Mr. Bajaj helped her receive Anurag's call. She demanded to talk to him alone. Anurag told her about the deep colour of his mehendi. He wished to meet her but didn't want to break any tradition. Prerna kept the phone down and got ready for her rituals. Mr. Bajaj and Prerna headed towards the temple while Anurag eagerly waited for his bride. The written update of 10 July 2019 Kasautii Zindagii Kay episode full story ends here.