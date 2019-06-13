In Com Staff June 13 2019, 11.53 pm June 13 2019, 11.53 pm

Today’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 13 June episode begins with Guests asking Nivedita about Mohini. Veena came and answered that she was handling the party work. Nivedita thanked Veena for saving her and keeping the respect of the family.

She went to Mohini’s room to find her missing. Mohini was sitting in the garden crying about Anurag disrespecting her by marrying Prerna (Erica Fernandes). Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and Prerna were dressed beautifully for their engagement and presented a wonderful couple dance.

Nivedita found Mohini in the garden and tried convincing her to attend the party for the sake of the family. Anurag’s manager arrived at the party and informed Anurag that the owner of the shell company is Mr Bajaj who had purchased the shares of Basu publications. Anurag got worried and Prerna asked him if he was fine. Anurag decided to tell Prerna about Mr Bajaj.