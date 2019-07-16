In Com Staff July 16 2019, 11.56 pm July 16 2019, 11.56 pm

Kasautii Zindagii Kay's 16 July episode begins with Mohini enquiring about Prerna (Erica Fernandes) and Anurag (Parth Samthaan). Nivedita assures them that they will arrive soon. Shivani calls Anupam to tell him that Anurag is in a hospital. Nivedita informs Mohini and they leave for the hospital. Anurag dreams about Prerna being in the hospital next to him. Prerna comes back to the Bajaj mansion and resumes her Grah Pravesh ceremony.

Anurag wishes to go to Prerna but the doctor doesn't allow him to meet anybody. He recalls Prerna’s request to hide the truth from him. Mohini and family arrive to meet Anurag where he tells them about Prerna’s betrayal and her marriage with Bajaj. This shocks everyone present. Prerna gets a call from Shivani who accuses her of using Anurag and breaking his heart. She asks her the reason for her actions.

Veena wants to go to the parlour to get Prerna. Shivani is about to tell her the truth but is interrupted by Mohini’s voice. Mohini tells her that Prerna married Bajaj. Veena cannot believe it and calls off Anurag and Prerna’s wedding. Nivedita tries to tell her that this is true.