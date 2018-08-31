Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Erica and Parth's pics leaked and they look fab

Ekta Kapoor’s much-awaited Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is all set to hit the airwaves and fans have been waiting with bated breath. With all its latest updates, the buzz around it is only getting louder with time. And why not, when you have superstar Shah Rukh Khan narrating the story. To add to your excitement, here are some more unseen glimpses from the sets, revealing Erica's new look of Erica. Check it out!

In the recently leaked pictures that are currently storming the internet, Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan can be spotted donning traditional Bengali outfits. It’s just been two days after the two were spotted at a railway station and a video of them went viral.

The reboot version will, reportedly, see Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Hina Khan essaying the role of the iconic vamp - Komolika. If the latest reports are to be believed, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak was offered to play Prerna but she is not ready to take any project at the moment. Meanwhile, rumours have it that veteran actor Kali Prasad Mukherjee has been roped in to play Erica’s father on-screen and actor Kanupriya Pandit will be playing Erica’s mother. The show will be premiering on 25th September.