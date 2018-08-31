image
Monday, September 3rd 2018
English
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Erica and Parth's pics leaked and they look fab

television

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Erica and Parth's pics leaked and they look fab

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   August 31 2018, 8.32 pm
back
EntertainmentErica FernandesHina KhanKali Prasad MukherjeeKanupriya PanditKasautii Zindagii Kay 2Parth SamthaanTelevisiontvYeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
nextKapil Sharma is running miles as he gears up for a comeback
ALSO READ

Nayanthara rules the box-office in Kollywood!

Shweta Bachchan's new fashion label falls into the plagiarism puddle!

Twinkle Khanna beats the heat in black!