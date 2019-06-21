Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Hina Khan is back, this time to team with Mr Bajaj

Rushabh Dhruv June 21 2019, 2.32 pm June 21 2019, 2.32 pm

If you happen to be a huge fan of Hina Khan and her stint in Kasauti Zindagii Kay as Komolika, there is a piece of good news for you. As the ultimate vamp of the season, Hina is back on the show. Fans were disappointed with Hina's exit and now seems like, with her comeback on the show, the TRP of the daily soap is soon to skyrocket. That being said, Komolika's entry on the show also happens to be a kick-ass one. Going by the preview of the June 21 episode, Komolika is seen sharing Anurag's important documents with Mr Bajaj (Karan Singh Grover).

Not just this, further when Mr Bajaj quips Komolika that these documents can ruin her husband's life, Hina replies that she wants Anurag and Prerna to be destroyed completely. Well, all we can say is Anurag and Prerna's life is going to turn into hell soon. Further, we wonder how Komolika is actually alive as if you recollect she had fallen off a terrace. It will be interesting to know how she has made a comeback.

View this post on Instagram 🔥 A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Feb 15, 2019 at 12:35am PST

After quitting the show, Hina Khan created quite a stir when she walked Cannes 2019 red carpet for the first time. It so happened that a well-known magazine’s editor commented on Hina's glam Cannes debut. Not just that, even the Bhai of Bollywood, Salman Khan tweeted in Hina’s favour. Amidst all the chaos, Hina maintained a calm mind and was did not pay any heed to negativity. Meanwhile, there are reports doing rounds that Hina Khan is being considered to play the lead role in the next season of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin. But there has been no confirmation on the same either from Ekta nor Hina.