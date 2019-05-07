Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Hina Khan reveals she is working extra before she bids farewell to the show

Rushabh Dhruv May 07 2019, 11.56 pm May 07 2019, 11.56 pm

Hina Khan's popularity is increasing with each passing day. Right from her Bigg Boss days to being a style icon, the actor enjoys a tremendous fan following on social media. A glimpse at her social media accounts will reveal that she is an influencer. That being said, the new Komolika of the Telly world tries to stay connected with her fans by constantly updating her social media space. Be it her workout videos, gateway sneak peeks or inspirational messages at times, there is no one like Hina in the business.

Recently, Hina Khan posted a video on her Instagram account where she revealed how stressful her working schedule is these days. In the clip, we see the actor confessing that just because she is shooting back to back episodes for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, her body has given up. But its for the fans she is making all the efforts as the lady will soon be saying goodbye to the show. Fans love you Hina!!!

Have a look at the video featuring the one and only Hina Khan below:

While we think is that the life of an A-list celeb is all about glam, that's not the case at all. According to reports, Hina Khan will be heading to the French Riviera to attend the launch of her film Lines’ first official look. Set in Kashmir during the times of Kargil war, the film revolves around the story of the lives of people staying close to the LOC and is directed by Hussain Khan and produced by Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan, and Zeba Sajid along with Jayant Jaiswal.