Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Iconic vamp Komolika to make her grand entry soon

Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay is back with a bang and has garnered an immense amount of praises from fans all over. After a long wait, the suspense over Komolika's character, played by Hina Khan, finally came to an end with the latest promo of the show that was released a couple of days back. Since then, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the iconic vamp to make her grand entry in the show. To your delight, your wait is over! Hold on to your excitement just for little more, Nikka is soon going to rule your TV screens and the date is revealed!

Star Plus unveiled that the sassy vamp will make her much-awaited entry on the 29th and we just can’t keep calm!

The promo featuring Hina’s sassy look in her low cut choli and a backless blouse had taken the internet by storm! So much so that it reportedly even broke the records of the show’s first promo featuring SRK.

Hina, whose character Akshara of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai became a household name, will be returning to the silver screen with KZK2 after taking a brief break from fictional soaps.

