Rushabh Dhruv June 08 2019, 7.07 pm June 08 2019, 7.07 pm

Ekta Kapoor's popular soap drama, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has been on the top of the TRP game ever since the show came back with its reboot version. Apart from the chemistry between Erica Fernandez (Prerna) and Parth Samthaan (Anurag), Hina Khan’s character was also been loved and how. The actor, who played baddie Komolika shot for the episode before she left for her Cannes debut. Now, what fans have been much excited about is the grand entry of Mr Bajaj. As we are aware, Rishabh Bajaj’s character was essayed by Ronit Roy in the original part and it went on to be one of the iconic roles on Indian TV. Well, you would be glad to hear that it's Karan Singh Grover who will be playing the sophisticated Mr Bajaj in it's latest version.

Karan Singh Grover's first stills as Mr Bajaj are out and they are going viral on social media. Just like how Ronit Roy looked in the original series of KZK1, KSG is also seen in a salt-and-pepper look. Donning a black suit paired with a turtle-neck tee underneath and neatly done hair, the lad looks sexy.

Here check out the first look of Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj:

Karan Singh Grover To Go Live only at @SBSABPNews ! Stay Tuned ! @Iamksgofficial #KasautiiZindagiiKay #KasautiiZindagiiKay2 This Man Is oozing Hotness ! Dayum 🔥😍❤😎 pic.twitter.com/U0gsIpWDAZ — KaranSGrover Fanclub (@TrueKSG_FC) June 8, 2019

Even wifey Bipasha Basu could not keep calm on husband Grover's look, look what she wrote on Twitter:

Also a couple of days back, producer Ekta Kapoor shared a video of Ronit as Mr Bajaj and wrote how it's finally the time to say goodbye to Ronit and welcome the new Bajaj in the show. Have a look at the post below:

Fans of Kasautii should also take note of the fact that Grover was a part of the original version too. If you recall, he played Sneha’s (essayed by Jennifer Winget) husband Sharad Gupta in the show. The two were also married in real life until they parted ways in 2014.