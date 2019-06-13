Darshana Devi June 13 2019, 8.24 pm June 13 2019, 8.24 pm

Fans jumped in joy when TV mogul Ekta Kapoor finally unveiled Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’s promo in September 2018 and ever since the show went on air, it has been topping the TRP charts. It seems that the buzz is not going down anytime soon as the makers are slowly introducing new actors reprising the iconic roles of the show. After Hina Khan bidding farewell to her role of the vicious villain Komolika, it’s now time for Mr Bajaj. The role was essayed by Ronit Roy in the original part and his intense salt and pepper look won hearts of millions across the nation. After endless speculations, the makers finally unveiled the look of Rishabh Bajaj in KZK 2, portrayed by the very hot and handsome Karan Singh Grover.

In an exclusive interview with an entertainment portal, Grover gave away some details about his character and shared, “Anybody would have agreed to do this. It’s Mr Bajaj. There were no second thoughts about it at all. There have been few changes made in the character and it has new dimensions. The new sketch has been done brilliantly by the writers and Ekta, of course. I too have given a few suggestions. Now, it’s all up to the audience.” Earlier, there were rumours that either Varun Sobti, Karan Wahi or Ronit Roy himself would play the new Mr Bajaj. Interestingly, when Grover heard all the other names, he was already on-board.

Here's the promo of KZK featuring Grover as Mr Bajaj:

“The call came to me first so I knew I was doing it. And then I started hearing other names but I knew it’s all a lie as I am on-board. But it’s always nice to know who all are there in your league, and some were really big names,” he said.

Talking about his look in the show, he said that his wife Bipasha Basu keeps telling him to colour his white hair. “Even if Mr Bajaj was 300-year-old, I would still play it. As for the look, I do have a few white, which Bipasha (Basu) keeps telling me to colour. I guess now I wouldn’t need to bother,” he said.