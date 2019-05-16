  3. Television
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Karan Singh Grover to reprise the role of Rishabh Bajaj?

Television

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Karan Singh Grover to reprise the role of Rishabh Bajaj?

Popular TV actor Karan Singh Grover to reportedly start shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay from May 17.

back
EntertainmentErica FernandesKaran Singh GroverKaran Singh Grover Mr BajajKasautii Zindagii KayKasautii Zindagii Kay 2Parth SamthaanRishabh BajajRonit RoyTelevision
nextCannes 2019: Hina Khan's look makes Twitterati go OMG

within