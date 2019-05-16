Darshana Devi May 16 2019, 4.13 pm May 16 2019, 4.13 pm

Popular television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has been topping the TRP charts ever since the show came back with its reboot. Besides the crackling chemistry between Erica Fernandez and Parth Samthaan, who play the lead characters, Hina Khan’s character has also been much in the news. The actor, who plays the vicious villain Komolika, shot her last episode on Sunday. Now, what fans have been much excited about is the grand entry of Mr Bajaj. As we are aware, Rishabh Bajaj’s character was essayed by Ronit Roy in the original part and it went on to be one of the most iconic roles on Indian television. You would be glad to know that we finally have some information about who would play the character in the revamped version.

If reports are to be believed, popular TV actor Karan Singh Grover will step into Ronit’s shoes in the reboot. Revealing the same, a source informed a leading daily, “Karan is currently in the process of signing the contract and has to begin shooting from May 17th. The character will make an entry soon into the show and it will be interesting to see how KSG’s chemistry pans out with Erica." If that’s so, then KZK will also mark his comeback on TV after Zee TV’s soap Qubool Hai.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Karan Singh Grover to reprise the role of Rishabh Bajaj?

A couple of days back, producer Ekta Kapoor shared a video of Ronit as Mr Bajaj and wrote how it's finally the time to say goodbye to Ronit and welcome the new Bajaj in the show.

Here's Ekta's post:

Diehard fans of Kasautii will also note that Grover was a part of the original version too. If you recall, the 37-year-old, who is married to Bipasha Basu, played Sneha’s (essayed by Jennifer Winget) husband Sharad Gupta in the show. The two were also married in real life until they part ways in 2014, as per reports.

Let’s see if Erica and Karan’s chemistry works out!