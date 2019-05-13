Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Parth Samthaan and team throw a glamorous farewell for Hina Khan

Nikita Thakkar May 13 2019, 6.07 pm May 13 2019, 6.07 pm

Kamolika is precious to Kasautii Zindagii Kay. This is probably one of the rarest of shows, one is which the villain is more important than the heroes. For the reprised version of Ekta Kapoor's old show, Hina Khan stepped into the shoes of Urvashi Dholakia who made this character famous with her outrageous bindi and unique dialogue delivery. However, Hina Khan couldn't stay with this character for long as she bid adieu to the show to pursue her career in films. It was her last day as Kamolika and team Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 organised a farewell party for her.

Parth Samthaan, who stepped in to play Anurag Basu, took to Instagram to give a sweet farewell to Hina. He penned a post saying how great it was to work with her. He spoke about how they started jelling only in the past few days. In the pictures shared, we also see Erica Fernandes, the female lead of the show. Pictures reveal there was a cake and that the team had a great time together.

Check Parth Samthaan's post here:

Hina Khan too took to her Instagram stories and shared a few candid pictures from the party. Some of them are hilarious.

Now, Hina Khan is headed to Cannes where her movie Lines will be screened. Recently, her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal shared a picture on Instagram where we could see Hina dozing off at the airport because she was so tired.

We are now looking forward to her Cannes look.