Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 promo: Hina Khan as Komolika grabs the limelight

The czarina of television, Ekta Kapoor has unveiled the new promo of her upcoming serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Set in Kolkata we see Anurag (Parth Samthaan) meeting Prerna (Erica Fernandes) for the first time at the Durga Puja. The storyline seems to be predictable as well as clichéd where a middle-class girl will marry a rich khandani guy. We also get to see a glimpse of Anurag’s mom who affirms that she wants a classy and rich girl for his son and not someone as mediocre as Prerna. Well, apart from the drama, there’s one more person which caught our attention.

Amidst the gluing plot, we see a glimpse of a hot looking Komolika. Playing with her tresses and walking up the stairs wearing a ghagra-choli, the new vamp looks LIT. But even though we never get to see her face, we’re almost sure it’s Hina Khan who will be playing Komolika in the reboot version. We’re big fans of the TV star and can recognize that patli kamar from a mile. We can’t keep calm to see the saanskari TV bahu turn into a vamp with Ekta Kapoor’s romantic saga.

For the unaware, Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 is the reboot version of the already hit serial by the same name, which ruled on TV for seven years. With contemporary additions, the new version will see Parth Samthaan as Anurag and Erica Fernandes as Prerna. The show has been hugely promoted by the channel that unraveled 23 feet statues in various metros and cities for the show.