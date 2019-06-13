There was a time when we heavily relied on Bollywood films for our dose of drama, romance and gossip. It was, unfortunately, both expensive and occasional. But then a sensation named Ekta Kapoor entered the picture and changed the whole concept of the small screen industry. Kapoor commenced her journey as a TV producer at a very young age and in no time, she was labelled as a TV Czarina. Among her many hit shows was Kasautii Zindagii Kay which has been reprised for the gen-next with stars Erica Fernandez (Prerna) and Parth Samthaan (Anurag) in lead. However, the internet went gaga when Karan Singh Grover came on board as the new age Mr Bajaj which was earlier portrayed by Ronit Roy.
Recently, Karan's first look from the daily soap was out and his salt and pepper look was loved by fans. Now, the official account of the channel has shared a promo featuring Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj and it'll make you go WTF. In the promo, we see a new age, Mr Bajaj, performing a deadly stunt on a building while inaugurating the new logo of his company. *giggles* While yes, we do agree that the promo is OTT and at the start, it makes you MEH, but Karan looks sexy and rugged in the clip and we love it.
Have a look at the promo below:
View this post on Instagram
He is fearless, bold and a business tycoon. And his next prey? Basu industries! Introducing Mr. Rishabh Bajaj #KasautiiZindagiiKay, 1 hour Maha episode on 17th June at 8pm only on StarPlus and Hotstar. @iam_ejf @the_parthsamthaan @iamksgofficial . . . . . #Love #LoveStory #GreatestLoveStory #AnuPre #KaranSinghGrover #KSG #KZK #MrBajaj #Bajaj
A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus) on
With the entry of Karan Singh Grover in Prerna and Anurag's life, all we are hoping for is drama, drama and just drama.
Recently in an interview with Indian Express, Karan had revealed why did he said yes to the role. He said, "There was no choice. Anybody would have agreed to do this. It’s Mr Bajaj. There were no second thoughts about it at all. There have been few changes made in the character and it has new dimensions. The new sketch has been done brilliantly by the writers and Ekta, of course. I too have given a few suggestions. Now, it’s all up to the audience."Read More