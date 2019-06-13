Rushabh Dhruv June 13 2019, 5.49 pm June 13 2019, 5.49 pm

There was a time when we heavily relied on Bollywood films for our dose of drama, romance and gossip. It was, unfortunately, both expensive and occasional. But then a sensation named Ekta Kapoor entered the picture and changed the whole concept of the small screen industry. Kapoor commenced her journey as a TV producer at a very young age and in no time, she was labelled as a TV Czarina. Among her many hit shows was Kasautii Zindagii Kay which has been reprised for the gen-next with stars Erica Fernandez (Prerna) and Parth Samthaan (Anurag) in lead. However, the internet went gaga when Karan Singh Grover came on board as the new age Mr Bajaj which was earlier portrayed by Ronit Roy.

Recently, Karan's first look from the daily soap was out and his salt and pepper look was loved by fans. Now, the official account of the channel has shared a promo featuring Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj and it'll make you go WTF. In the promo, we see a new age, Mr Bajaj, performing a deadly stunt on a building while inaugurating the new logo of his company. *giggles* While yes, we do agree that the promo is OTT and at the start, it makes you MEH, but Karan looks sexy and rugged in the clip and we love it.

Have a look at the promo below:

With the entry of Karan Singh Grover in Prerna and Anurag's life, all we are hoping for is drama, drama and just drama.