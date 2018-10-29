Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: This actor will play Komolika's love interest

The reboot of Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been garnering an immense amount of praise from fans all over. The suspense over Komolika’s character, played by Hina Khan, finally came to an end with the latest promo of the show and after much wait, the sassy vamp made her grand entry on the 29th of this month (October). A regular viewer of the show would know that certain soft changes have been made to the plot of the show. If you thought Naveen (Prerna’s to-be-husband) is the only new character in the show, you are mistaken. Soon, you are going to be introduced to another new character and guess what? It’s the actor to be paired opposite Komolika!

TV actor Rohit Sharma, who is known for shows like Vikram Betaal Ki Rahsya Gaatha he featured in, will be reportedly playing the role of Gaurav in the show. Confirming the same in a recent statement, the actor said that he is excited to be paired opposite Hina Khan in the show.

"I'll be seen playing the role of Gaurav who is a positive guy. Pairing opposite Hina Khan is a big responsibility and comes with a lot of pressure. For now, it's a cameo but a prominent one which will definitely leave an impact," IANS quoted him as saying.

Rohit, who earlier worked with Balaji Telefilms in Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, said that he is happy to reunite with the production again.

“The production is just like a family for me. Working with them has been a golden experience. I'm thankful to Ekta Ma'am (Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 producer Ekta Kapoor) that she gave me a chance to play a powerful role,” he shared.