Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 unveils lovers across the country

Every TV buff is waiting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show that had made it to our hearts in the early 2000s, will be returning to our TV sets with the new star cast. A few days ago, the show was announced with a lot of fanfare with Shah Rukh Khan being the narrator of Prerna and Anurag’s love story. The promo had surely created a good buzz about the show and made us more excited for it.

The channel is leaving no stone unturned to promote the show. They have unveiled Kasautii Zindagii Kay statues across the country in different cities.

Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram to inform the show’s fans about it. She wrote in her caption that the promotions are making her feel pressurised.

Well, the statues have been unveiled at cities like Vadodara, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Mumbai, Surat, Delhi, Nashik, etc. TV stars like Sanjeeda Sheikh, Karanvir Bohra, Karan Tacker and others have visited different cities to unveil the statues. The statue in Mumbai was uncovered by Esha Deol and her husband.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will kickstart from September 25, 2018, and we simply can’t wait for it. It stars Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan as Prerna and Anurag respectively. Well, we are yet to know who will play the role of Komolika, but reportedly Hina Khan has been roped in for it.