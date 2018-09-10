image
Tuesday, September 11th 2018
English
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 unveils lovers across the country

Television

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 unveils lovers across the country

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   September 10 2018, 10.14 pm
back
#KZKStatueOfLoveanuragEkta KapoorEntertainmentErica FernandesHina KhanKasautii Zindagii KayKasautii Zindagii Kay 2KomolikaParth SamthaanPrernastatuesTelevision
nextNo kidding! Bharti Singh wants to have babies on Bigg Boss
ALSO READ

Ekta Kapoor shocked at claims that Shweta Tiwari’s daughter was offered Kasautii Zindagii Kay!

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Will Ssharad Malhotra be the new Anurag in part 2?

Ranbir Kapoor-Anurag Basu to team up for Kishore Kumar biopic?