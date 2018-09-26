Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Urvashi Dholakia confirms Hina Khan as Komolika

One of the iconic serials from the 90s Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s reboot version hit the TV screens on Tuesday night. Be it the larger than life sets or the choice of new faces for the show, TV czarina Ekta Kapoor has taken utmost care to add the same old vibes to the reboot soap drama. She has also managed to maintain the right amount of hype around the show with the help of short teasers. But the buzz around who will be roped in as Komolika in the latest version of the serial has kept the fans hooked.

Well, it looks like the mystery around Komolika is finally out. As per a report in Spotboye, the old Komolika aka Urvashi Dholakia has confirmed that it’s Hina Khan who will be stepping into her shoes. She said, "Ekta (Kapoor) put her trust in me 18 years ago, she is doing the same with Hina. Ekta has an eye for detail. Ekta has an eye for performers. Like she extracted what she wanted from me, I am sure she will extract it from Hina too. The baton has been passed and I wish Hina 'Good Luck' in all honesty."

View this post on Instagram Eid Mubarak 🤲 Outfit @ashishandshefaliofficial A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Aug 21, 2018 at 7:05pm PDT

There were also reports back then that Hina Khan might be the highest paid actress of the iconic show. A source was quoted saying back then to SpotboyE, "Hina Khan will be charging Rs 2.25 lakh per episode, which is huge in the telly world. She is coming back to the small screen post the success of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bigg Boss 11, hence the makers agreed to pay the sum."

Well, welcome onboard Hina!