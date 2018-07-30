Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Will Barun Sobti play Mr. Bajaj?

With bated breath, the fans have been waiting to know the final cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Post the news of Erica Fernandes essaying the role of Prerna and Parth Samthaan being considered for the role of Anurag, here’s something that you’ve been waiting for so long. Makers seem to have finally found someone really fit for the iconic character of Mr. Bajaj.

While there is no confirmation on this yet, TV actor Barun Sobti is said to be the new Mr. Bajaj in the reboot. If the reports are to be believed, the actor was earlier in a race with other actors for the role of Anurag but finally bagged the role of Mr Bajaj. Barun has already impressed us with his roles in serials like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Tanhaiyan and many others and we are sure even in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, he will nail it as Mr. Bajaj, if at all he has been roped in for this role.

Meanwhile, rumours have it that veteran actor Kali Prasad Mukherjee has been roped in to play Erica’s father on-screen. Furthermore, reports also state that actress Kanupriya Pandit will be playing Erica’s mother. And, for the character of the iconic villain Komolika, buzz is that Hina Khan has been finalised.

The show is expected to go on air by the end of August and we are super excited!