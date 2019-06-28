Today's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 27 June episode begins with Mohini confessing to Prerna (Erica Fernandes) that she wanted Veena to break off the relationship. Prerna told Mohini that she didn't have the sense to judge people. Mohini accused Prerna and her mother of being greedy. She told Prerna that Anurag would choose between his mother and Prerna if the need arose.
Anurag (Parth Samthaan) revealed to Prerna that he wanted to surprise her for honeymoon. Hearing this, she got flustered and ran away. At home, Shivani inquired Prerna but she ran away in her bedroom and closed the door. Anurag kept on calling Prerna but to no avail. Anurag spotted Ronit and followed him. Ronit entered Mr. Bajaj's factory and Anurag followed him. Anurag caught Ronit and started questioning him about why he came to Mr. Bajaj's factory.
The guards spotted them. Anurag got furious when Ronit started talking about Prerna. Ronit cursed them and Anurag hit him. Ronit tried to retaliate with an iron rod. Their fight caused a fire in the factory. Anurag warned Ronit to run away from there as there will be a blast. But Ronit hit Anurag with an iron rod and ran away. He fell unconscious to the ground. Prerna called Anurag and learned that Anurag was in danger surrounded by fire in Mr. Bajaj's factory. She hurried towards the factory and spotted him unconscious on the ground. The written update of 27 June 2019 Kasautii Zindagii Kay episode full story ends here. In the upcoming episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, watch Mr. Bajaj learns about the fire in his factory. Stay tuned!Read More