In Com Staff June 28 2019, 12.06 am June 28 2019, 12.06 am

Today's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 27 June episode begins with Mohini confessing to Prerna (Erica Fernandes) that she wanted Veena to break off the relationship. Prerna told Mohini that she didn't have the sense to judge people. Mohini accused Prerna and her mother of being greedy. She told Prerna that Anurag would choose between his mother and Prerna if the need arose.

Anurag (Parth Samthaan) revealed to Prerna that he wanted to surprise her for honeymoon. Hearing this, she got flustered and ran away. At home, Shivani inquired Prerna but she ran away in her bedroom and closed the door. Anurag kept on calling Prerna but to no avail. Anurag spotted Ronit and followed him. Ronit entered Mr. Bajaj's factory and Anurag followed him. Anurag caught Ronit and started questioning him about why he came to Mr. Bajaj's factory.