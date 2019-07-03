In Com Staff July 03 2019, 11.13 pm July 03 2019, 11.13 pm

Wednesday's episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay begins with Prerna (Erica Fernandes) announcing that Ronit was alive and he called Mr Bajaj and her sister. The lawyer asked for Anurag’s (Parth Samthaan) bail but the judge declined until the DNA reports arrive of the dead body. Ronit realized outside the court that Mr Bajaj informed Prerna about their plan and told her that he was alive. Prerna informed everyone that they could take the case too fast track and get Anurag out of the jail in no time.

Mohini praised Veena for Prerna’s upbringing. Mohini felt sorry for not accepting Prerna before. She accepted all her crimes of trying to break their relationship and getting Veena arrested. She accepted Prerna as her bahu and Anurag forgave her for whatever she did. Ronit bumped into Prerna wearing a Burkha. Prerna got suspicious looking at the person wearing burkha. She thought it was Ronit and followed him but later, she found another woman in the Burkha.

Ronit emerged from behind and paid the woman. Anurag was happy seeing his mother and Prerna getting along well. He told his mother that he wished to spend his life with Prerna. Mohini apologized to Veena and accepted her in the family. Prerna came to Mr Bajaj to tell him that he was going to lose the case but Mr Baja challenged her saying she had no idea of the storm that was coming. The written update of 3 July 2019 Kasautii Zindagii Kay episode full story ends here.