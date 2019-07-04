In Com Staff July 04 2019, 11.42 pm July 04 2019, 11.42 pm

Today's Kasautii Zindagii Kay episode begins with Prerna asking Mr Bajaj the reason he would want to marry a woman who was in love with someone else. He responded by saying that she was an exceptional woman and needed her in his life. Prerna was confident about the case while Mr Bajaj was confident about his plans. Ronit wondered the reason Prerna was at Mr Bajaj's place. When Ronit threatened to kill the lawyer, another lawyer came and assured them of winning the case.

Prerna’s brother confirmed that Ronit was very much alive as Shivani called on his phone which he disconnected. In the court, the opposition lawyer proved that the body was Ronit's via a DNA test. Judge declared Anurag to be the murderer and the decision will be announced tomorrow which shocked everyone. Mohini begged Prerna to do something. Prerna went to Mr Bajaj's house and accused him of playing with her. Mr Bajaj heard her allegations and later asked what she wanted.

Desperate, Prerna agreed to marry him but told him she would never love or trust him. She asked for Anurag's bail before the marriage and warned him that it would not be easy for him as she was pregnant with Anurag's child. Mohini felt helpless for not being able to do anything. Anurag had hopes on Prerna to save him.