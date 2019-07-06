In Com Staff July 06 2019, 12.22 am July 06 2019, 12.22 am

Today's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 5 July episode begins with Anurag (Parth Samthaan) feeling lucky to have Prerna (Erica Fernandes) in his life. Prerna was heartbroken as she knows she had to leave Anurag. In the court, Anurag and Prerna recalled their promises and how they would not be able to keep them. The lawyer appealed to give death sentence to Anurag, which scared Mohini, and she created a scene. The lawyer said there was no time to waste, but Mr. Chatterjee (lawyer) came to the rescue. He apologized and had come with some proofs. He explained the whole truth to judge and also told police was also involved in the tampering of clues. The lawyer showed the CCTV footage showing the whole scene in Mr. Bajaj’s factory. The footage was indeed given by Prerna to the lawyer.

The opposition lawyer still tried to defend the case, but Prerna revealed Ronit was in the court. Ronit escaped with the help of a gun. The judge released all allegations on Anurag and called out to set an inquiry against police officers. Anurag reunited with his family while Mr. Bajaj was watching the news on the phone and ordered to begin the preparation for his wedding. Anurag, after completing legal formalities in the jail, called Mr. Bajaj for informing him he was out of the prison. Mr. Bajaj told him the winner was the one with the queen. At home, everyone was preparing for Anurag’s arrival.

Mohini welcomed Anurag with traditional Aarti. Everybody celebrated and danced for the celebration of Anurag’s release. Meanwhile, Prerna asked the lawyer not to tell anyone that she found all the evidence. Mohini called Prerna and told her to come home fast. Prerna came to meet Mr. Bajaj and told him he could start the preparation. She requested him not to announce the wedding until it was completed. The written update of 5 July 2019 Kasautii Zindagii Kay episode full story ends here.