In Com Staff July 09 2019, 12.00 am July 09 2019, 12.00 am

July 8th episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay begins with Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and Mohini cheering for Prerna (Erica Fernandes) when she walked out of the door. Mohini welcomed her. Prerna got the news that Anurag preponed the marriage on the same day she was supposed to marry Mr. Bajaj. Ronit came to Mr. Bajaj accusing him of exposing him. Mr. Bajaj informed him of his wedding with Prerna and provided him with a visa and passport to settle anywhere in the world. Ronit left with a warning of returning.

Pandit informed Anurag about the pre-wedding rituals. Anurag told Prerna that their incomplete marriage at the temple might be the cause of all the problems they were facing. He said he wanted to put the sindoor but Prerna insisted on putting it herself. He rubbed the sindoor and assured her that it was needed to be done to clear their half marriage during the hawan. He even removed the thread that he had tied signifying their half marriage to be over. This broke Prerna’s heart.

Nivedita showed Prerna the wedding invitations that overwhelmed her. Anurag went to Mr. Bajaj to invite him to his wedding. Mr. Bajaj assured his visit and wished Anurag. He also added that he was getting married secretly as his would-be wife didn't want to reveal it. Prerna was heartbroken over the events happening. She got a call from Anurag saying he missed her which saddened her even further. She told him that whatever she was doing was for his own good.