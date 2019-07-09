In Com Staff July 09 2019, 11.16 pm July 09 2019, 11.16 pm

Today's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 9 July episode begins with Prerna (Erica Fernandes) and Anurag (Parth Samthaan) conversing over the phone. Anurag watched the moon and said the moon was now a mediator for conveying their feelings to each other while they're far from each other. Mr. Bajaj threw the wedding invitation out of the window. In the morning, Prerna was distraught as she had to leave Anurag no matter how much she didn't want to. Mr. Bajaj called Prerna to remind her of their wedding. Prerna assured him that she didn't forget. He also insisted on going to Anurag's wedding together. Veena asked who was talking to but Prerna dismissed her saying it was from the parlour.

She hugged her mother and sobbed incessantly. Veena thought she was sad about leaving them but Prerna was crying for a different reason. She bid farewell to her room and took a family picture with her. Meanwhile, Anurag couldn't decide what to wear to his wedding or whether he should go by car or a horse. He called Prerna to ask her but detected sadness in her voice. Prerna assured him that it was nothing. Anurag asked her how he should be coming to the wedding, Prerna said however he wished to.

He mistakenly called Prerna his wife to which Anupam mocked him. Anurag countered by saying he had already considered her his wife which made Prerna sadder. Prerna reached Mr. Bajaj's house and Mr. Bajaj started celebrating. Prerna interrupted him saying he would never get a place in her heart. He said he didn't care about feelings as he just wanted her as his rare possession. The written update of 9 July 2019 Kasautii Zindagii Kay episode full story ends here.