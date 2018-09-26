Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai serve a perfect fusion

Remember the scene in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai when Kajol stands at the door of a train and throws her lal dupatta, the one that lands in Rani Mukerji’s hand? It was an iconic scene from the film and is etched in out memory. Now after 20 years, that dupatta has flown to Shah Rukh Khan’s hands all thanks to Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Well, Ekta Kapoor has shared a video of a mash-up between Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and it will surely surprise you.

Shah Rukh Khan has collaborated with Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and it’s surely taking the show a few notches higher. He was the one who introduced us to the new Anurag and Prerna in Tuesday opening episode. The above video showcases a fusion of the scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay and we must say that it just so perfect.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was Karan Johar’s directorial debut and even the director feels that this combination is fab. Well, we think so too.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay kickstarted on Tuesday serving us with a lot of nostalgia. The show stars Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes as Anurag and Prerna respectively. Apart from these two leads, one more character from the show that has been quite famous is Komolika. In the earlier version of KZK, it was Urvashi Dholakia who had played the role of Komolika and the new one will see Hina Khan as the vamp.