Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Erica Fernandes and Pooja Banerjee personify beauty as they celebrate Diwali

Ekta Kapoor is known for showing different festivals in her TV series. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, that started airing a few weeks ago, kickstarted with the festival of Durga Pooja. Now, the team is all set to celebrate Diwali on the show. Actors Erica Fernandes and Pooja Banerjee took to their social media handles to share pictures from sets.

Dressed in traditional avatars, Erica Fernandes, Pooja Banerjee, Shubhavi Choksey and Kanupriya Pandit are looking gorgeous. It was on Dhanteras when they wished their fans from the sets. We are surely looking forward to this episode when the Basus and the Sharmas will celebrate Diwali together. Let’s expect some fireworks on the small screen.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is not the number one show and had started slow on the TRP charts. The show is expected to gain momentum thanks to Hina Khan who plays the role of Komolika. Hina made her first appearance last week and we are yet to see more of her on the show. We wonder if she will be making her next appearance during Diwali. Let’s wait and watch.