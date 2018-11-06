image
Tuesday, November 6th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Erica Fernandes and Pooja Banerjee personify beauty as they celebrate Diwali

Television

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Erica Fernandes and Pooja Banerjee personify beauty as they celebrate Diwali

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   November 06 2018, 5.09 pm
back
DiwaliEntertainmentErica FernandesInstagramKasautii Zindagii KayKasautii Zindagii Kay 2Pooja BanerjeeTelevision
nextBigg Boss 12 promo: Surbhi loses her cool on Dipika Kakar
ALSO READ

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: This actor will play Komolika's love interest

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Iconic vamp Komolika to make her grand entry soon

Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai serve a perfect fusion