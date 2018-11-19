Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Here’s when Hina Khan will be back on the sets as Komolika

Kasautii Zindagii Kay has received mixed responses from viewers. Even the TRPs of the show is not that great. Of course, the makers need someone to save the drowning boat. So, a few days ago, they introduced us to the most celebrated character of the show, Komolika. Hina Khan plays the role of Komolika in the show and her entry sequence was the highlight. After that episode, Komolika disappeared.

No from 26th I will start shooting for some other project.. kasauti I shall resume in the second week of December.. https://t.co/9fIBLOQbPi — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) November 18, 2018

Recently, a fan of Hina Khan stated that the actor will start shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay on November 26, 2018. However, Hina quote retweeted the fan and cleared that she starts shooting for the show in the second week of December. She also stated in the tweet that she will start shooting for another project on Nov 26.

Last month, Hina had confirmed that she will be starring in another show in which she will be playing lead and it will be a positive character. The show will be produced by Ekta Kapoor and Khan will be simultaneously shooting for this show and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. We wonder if the new project that Hina is starting on Nov 26, is the same show.