June 18 2019, 11.29 am

The June 17 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay begins with Mohini saying that Prerna (Erica Fernandes) is no good for the family. Anurag (Parth Samthaan) went out to meet one of the bank employees. Anurag scolded the bank manager for ditching him without any notice. He questioned for sealing his bank account. The bank manager answered that all his seniors were pressuring him to deal with his accounts. This was Mr Bajaj's doing to sabotage the financial status of Basu publications.

Shivani was shocked after spotting Ronit outside the house. Prerna called Anurag to know what was happening. Anurag told her about Mr Bajaj but told Prerna to enjoy the party. Mohini premeditated to insult Prerna and Veena. She handed a gift box to Veena and told her to give it to Prerna. Veena found a fish inside the gift box and questioned Mohini about the insane ritual. Meanwhile, Shivani went outside to check on what she saw, she spotted Ronit's footprints and got scared. Veena accused of Mohini for insulting her religious values.