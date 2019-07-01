In Com Staff July 01 2019, 8.15 pm July 01 2019, 8.15 pm

The cast and crew of Star Plus’ popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s production house Balaji Telefilms, are having a gala time in Switzerland as the show is also set to witness amazing story track that is shot abroad. We earlier reported about the team heading to Switzerland for another interesting honeymoon track of Prerna (Erica Fernandes) and Mr Bajaj (Karan Singh Grover). We also mentioned about Anurag following the two to spoil their trip.

The first look of Prerna and Mr.Bajaj from the beautiful locales of Switzerland were recently disclosed. The Jodi look was appreciated and the fans were going crazy. The twist has grabbed a lot of eyeballs towards the couple.

The cast including actors Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Karan Singh Grover, Sahil Anand and Pooja Banerjee were spotted and crew of the show have flown down to the beautiful landscapes of Switzerland to shoot a crucial sequence. We earlier showcased the shooting pictures and videos from the sets, where we have Karan Singh Grover aka Mr Bajaj, Parth Samthaan aka Anurag and Erica Fernandes aka Prerna in their new looks.