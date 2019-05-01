Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: A quick guide on how to register, where to watch and more

Darshana Devi May 01 2019, 6.37 pm May 01 2019, 6.37 pm

Indian Television’s iconic quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to return to TV screens. The popular game show, which shaped the lives of many, is adapted from the British general knowledge show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. It was first premiered in July 2000 and has had 10 seasons so far. The show's popularity has increased by ten folds and one can't deny that it is the best reality show produced by Indian Television. With its eleventh season soon to air on our TV screens, host Amitabh Bachchan is reprising his job as well.

Season 11 has an interesting tagline that reads- Agar koshish rakhoge jaari, toh KBC hot seat par baithne ki iss baar aapki hogi baari (Keep up the determination and get the chance to sit on the hot seat). The registrations for the upcoming season begins on Wednesday, May 1. For all those who are figuring out the process to step into the show, here’s a quick guide. The registrations begin at 9 PM on Sony TV. Just like every year, Big B will ask a few questions and you can register yourself online logging on to Sonyliv's website and filling up the form, or by doing it offline through SMS etc.

Check out KBC 11's promo featuring Amitabh here:

Agar koshish rakhoge jaari, toh KBC Hot Seat par baithne ki iss baar aapki hogi baari! 1 May se shuru ho rahe hain #KBC ke registrations. Adhik jaanakaari ke liye bane rahen. @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/lkV66j0MGD — Sony TV (@SonyTV) April 15, 2019

If you plan to watch it online, you have two options-Sonyliv.com and Jio TV. All you need to do it by simply downloading the Sonyliv or the Jio TV app, sign up and watch the show.

In March, Big B shared his prepping for KBC 11 in his blog. He wrote, "So prep for KBC starts and here we are running into introductions, systems, learning new inputs, rehearsing, getting ready for another year. It's 2019 and it all began in 2000. 19 years and a gap of about two years when it did not happen for me. But 17 years is a lifetime and a lifetime that was given a lifeline by you."

