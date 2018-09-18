KBC 10 vs Bigg Boss 12: Big B’s superstardom reigns over Salman’s star power

On Sunday, as Salman Khan returned to host a brand new season of Bigg Boss 12, audiences stayed put in their homes to catch all the masti from the premier episode. While, Indian audiences watched the episode with great gusto, that didn’t hold true for the UK audience.

A report in BizAsiaLive revealed the Monday figures and you’ll be surprised to know that Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 was racing ahead of Bigg Boss 12, post the latter’s premier episode. KBC 10 earned an audience of around 43,500 in the 9 pm slot whereas Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 12 witnessed a drop in audience by almost 50% to 35,500 viewers after its launch episode on Sunday.

While there are scores of shows in the fiction space that are grabbing all the eyeballs, the real tussle took place between non-fiction shows like KBC 10 and Bigg Boss 12. From the statistic, it is safe to assume that Big B’s appeal still reigns strong among the Brits even as Salman Khan’s show picks up steam.

Kaun Banega Crorepati is into its tenth season and doing really well in India, and the UK figures are an assurance that the quiz show continues to shine, despite the competition. Speaking of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss, the show which is into its twelfth season should give a tough fight to Big B's game show which airs on a rival channel in the same time slot.