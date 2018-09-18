image
Wednesday, September 19th 2018
English
KBC 10 vs Bigg Boss 12: Big B’s superstardom reigns over Salman’s star power

Television

KBC 10 vs Bigg Boss 12: Big B’s superstardom reigns over Salman’s star power

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   September 18 2018, 10.28 pm
back
Amitabh BachchanBigg Boss 10EntertainmentKaun Banega Crorepati 10KBC 10Salman KhanTelevisionTRPsuk
nextBigg Boss 12 Episode 3 live updates: Fight club here we come
ALSO READ

Ranbir Kapoor makes humble brag with average actor claim

Suhana Khan has a new BFF. Guess who?

Thugs of Hindostan: Amitabh Bachchan is towering as Khudabaksh, the commander of Thugs