Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: Sreesanth’s wife reveals why he was missing from the second episode

Sreesanth might have not won the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 12, but the pacer’s stint on the show surely has added positive fan following to his already existing stardom. Now, the beefed-up cricketer is part of another kickass reality show, the 9th instalment of Khatron Ke Khiladi and the pacer is killing it in Argentina. On the premiere episode of the same, Sree performed his first ever creepy task amid nasty insects beating Avika Gor and Bharti Singh. Much to our surprise, Sree was unable to make it to episode two of the show.

During the episode, Rohit Shetty announced that Sree was hurt badly by ants and so could not make it to episode two. We didn't know how severe was the injury. As an update, Sree's wife, Bhuvneshwari Kumari took to her Twitter handle and shared few images on how horribly her hubby's feet were hurt. Have a look:

Many of Sreesanth's fans really got disturbed after seeing their idol in such a bad condition. But, there were some who lauded the star for his courage and passion. Thanks to Sree's wife for letting everyone know what was the cricketer going through. Till then, see you soon readers.