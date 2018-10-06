image
Saturday, October 6th 2018
English
Koffee With Karan 6: Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor grace the couch

Television

Koffee With Karan 6: Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor grace the couch

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   October 06 2018, 9.25 am
back
Alia BhattArjun KapoorBollywoodDeepika PadukoneEntertainmentKoffee with Karan 6SrideviTelevision
nextBigg Boss 12 day 19 written update: Sreesanth turns into a beast and Anup-Jasleen enjoy a date!
ALSO READ

Deepika Padukone to play acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar’s next

Alia Bhatt misses Krishna Raj Kapoor’s prayer meet and we know why

Will Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt work again? Karan Johar has the answer