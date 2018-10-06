Koffee With Karan 6: Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor grace the couch

Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan is back with a bang! The sixth season of the popular reality show went on floors recently and KJo has been keeping fans updated as to who will grace the couch this season. First we were thrilled to hear that Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are going to be the guests on the premiere show. Next we were introduced to Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan as one of the celebrity duos to grace the couch. The next in line is one of Bollywood’s most adored brother-sister duo, Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. We had already reported about this duo making it to the sixth season of Koffee With Karan, but now we have the confirmation.

Karan, Arjun and Janhvi took to their Instagram accounts to share the news getting us all excited. While sharing a glimpse from the episode, KJo described the duo as ‘hysterical brother sister duo’ and it seems that the three had lots of fun shooting together. This is for the first time that we will get to see Janhvi and Arjun’s camaraderie in real. After the untimely death of Sridevi, there has been a significant change in the relationship that these two share. Arjun in his post has mentioned how his family, now comprising of Janhvi, is the most important thing in his life and in this episode, we hope he shares a little more about his family. We can’t wait to catch this episode.

The show is all set to premiere on October 21. Excited much!