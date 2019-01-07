Koffee With Karan 6: Did Shahid Kapoor take a dig at Arjun Kapoor’s comment on Janhvi and Ishaan’s relationship?

Koffee With Karan season 6 kickstarted a few weeks ago and we have seen many interesting duos and trios gracing the couch and sipping coffee with Karan Johar. One of the most interesting episodes was of Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. The two spoke about the bond they shared, about their relationship and many other things. When Janhvi was asked about dating Ishaan, she denied it, but Arjun commented on how Ishaan is always around her. Now, Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are coming together on Koffee With Karan 6 and it looks like, the former is in a mood to take avenge his brother!

The makers of the show have released a promo in which we can see Shahid and Ishaan have a gala time. Just like Arjun and Janhvi, this episode will talk about Ishaan and the actress’ relationship. It was not Ishaan, but Shahid’s answer that grabbed our attention. In the promo shared by the makers, Shahid is seen saying, ‘Janhvi is buzzing around him a lot.’ This takes us back to what Arjun had said that he (Ishaan) is always around her. Looks like these elder brothers have taken it in their hands to talk about their younger siblings’ relationship.

By the way, in another promo, Shahid has cleared that Ishaan has a habit of buzzing around people and Janhvi is one of them. Well, we are quite excited to see Shahid and Ishaan together sharing screen space for the first time. We are sure we will get to know a lot of secrets about them.