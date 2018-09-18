Koffee with Karan 6: Here's when our favourite chat show returns on TV

Gear up for the best of revelations, ranging from candid to scandalous! Karan Johar is ready to occupy the couch once more and opposite him will be some of the best names of Bollywood. The season 6 of Koffee With Karan arrives on our Television screens on the 21st of October.

Watched that? Looks like it is all going to be about uncomfortable questions this time (not that it was much different the other times though).

In between, rumours of Dhadak jodi Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor opening the show on the first episode were abuzz. However, Karan later quashed them all.

CLARIFICATION ALERT!!!! All “conjecture” surrounding the opening episode of #KoffeeWithKaran is UNTRUE! The team and I are yet to decide the pairings of the show!!! Please do wait for official information before speculation! Love and Koffee to all of you!!!!😘❤️❤️ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 22, 2018

Karan started working on the show in August and had also shared a photo from the sets.

Time to wake up and smell the ....... COMING SOON ☕️ pic.twitter.com/WSWKL4Fz08 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 18, 2018

Koffee with Karan 5 was quite a journey, with the nepotism debate taking the cake. We can't ever forget how KJO and Kangana Ranaut got into a spat only for it to be dragged for weeks to come. However, they later pacified.

We don't know as of yet who all are to sit on the couth this year. But here's hoping Karan's BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan (who has been a regular in ALL seasons so far) makes an appearance along with toddler Taimur. Also, it would be amazing to have newly engaged Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, something the gossip mongers are already suggesting.

21st October is the date we start finding out!