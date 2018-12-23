image
Monday, December 24th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Koffee With Karan 6 highlights: From Prabhas being a brat to Rana's affair with Trisha, a lot revealed

Television

Koffee With Karan 6 highlights: From Prabhas being a brat to Rana's affair with Trisha, a lot revealed

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   December 23 2018, 8.29 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentkaran joharKoffee with Karan 6PrabhasRana DaggubatiregionalSS RajamouliTelevisiontv
nextBigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Rohit Shetty are Simmbaly funtastic
ALSO READ

Koffee With Karan 6 promo: Prabhas claims Karan Johar started rumours of him dating Anushka Shetty

Koffee With Karan 6: Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra shoot their episode!

Koffee With Karan 6: Karan Johar’s style trunk from the Diljit and Badshah episode costs 7.60 lakhs!