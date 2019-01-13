Koffee With Karan 6 highlights: From Shahid’s advice to Nick Jonas to Ishaan ‘buzzing around’ Janhvi, catch the best moments

Nothing beats a solid hour of bromance. Agreed? This Sunday, Karan Johar has brothers Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter on the couch. You already know, they're closer than we can write here. As Ishaan stepped into the world of cinema, probably the only unconditional shoulder he had was that of his brother's. One must admit that he carries the same, genius genes. His performance in his debut film Beyond The Clouds was proof enough. For everyone eagerly looking forward to this particular episode, here are the key moments!

The sibling 'on demand'

We will start with this because we think this was a really adorable confession that Shahid made. He said their mother Neelima Azim had Ishaan after he begged her to have a sibling for 2-3 years. How sweet is that?

Are Ishaan and Janhvi (Kapoor) dating?

He says, NO. Then what are they always doing together? "We hang out. We go to the gym, we listen to music. Whole lot of South Indian music which is not my choice but I have grown to like it. And we watch movies. and good food," says Ishaan. Okay then!

Did Shahid really have tiffs with Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali during Padmaavat?

This was an interesting question, given that we read a lot of about how Shahid didn't get along well with Ranveer at all and had rumouredly complained to director Sanjay Leela Bhansali about his role being less meaty than Ranveer's as well. "I had a great time doing the film. Of course, there are many small things that happen when it's a multi star-cast film. I wouldn't say it was a smooth ride and we were throwing love at each other. But looking back, I feel it's an amazing film in my filmography," Shahid answered. Nicely played!

When Shahid got REALLY protective about Ishaan

Ishaan dating (or not dating) Janhvi was quite a topic. Karan also showed us a flashback from his episode with Janhvi and her brother Arjun Kapoor, wherein Arjun says Ishaan is always buzzing around Janhvi. "Ishaan's buzzing around most of the people. So Janhvi isn't special like that. She should know this. Janhvi, he buzzes around a lot of people, and it started many years ago," said Shahid. We even saw Ishaan whispering an 'I am sorry' looking at the screen. Please read between the lines.

Shahid on his flop films

He outplayed everyone else here. We don't think any other actor has been this upfront about instances of their professional failures on this couch before. "I don't think anybody has had as many flops as I've had. Actually, I had one month where I had three flops. There was Shikhar, There was Life Ho Toh Aisi and then there was Dil Mange More," he chuckled.

Shahid's stint with Tinder

When quizzed by Karan, Shahid admitted that he tried opening a Tinder account once, albeit internationally. But finally, he couldn't, because fat gayi. LOL.

On Ex girlfriends Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra

This is one part he was probably prepared to face because Shahid didn't dodge a single question on either of them. When asked what suggestion would he like to give Ranveer Singh on his married life, he winked and said, "love her as much as Rawal Ratan Singh loves Padmavati,". And to Nick Jonas? "Never back down, buddy. You're with the original Desi girl," he grinned once more. He also picked Kareena as the more talented one among the two while he called Priyanka the more hard-working one.

It's Saif over Ranveer!

Shahid prefers Saif Ali Khan over Ranveer Singh as a co-star. Wow, his equation with Kareena is really peaceful then. But are the Padmaavat rumours actually true, then?

Secrets of being a good husband?

To prioritise his wife, to be a good father and to earn enough money, he says. Okay!

Ishaan- a product of nepotism?

KJO asked Ishaan about one stereotype about Bollywood that's actually true. 'Nepotism', prompted Shahid. "Nepotism is menacing, it's out there and it's a reality,' continued Ishaan. Not a nice flashback for Karan, whose episode with Kangana Ranaut on the same show had sparked the entire debate. "You're a product of it as well," Karan grinned to Ishaan, who didn't deny it at all.

Ishaan's three picks

We will keep this one short. He had to answer a 'bae, slay and play' for Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Tara Sutari. "Bae for Janhvi, slay for Sara and Play with Tara," he answered. Mind you, it's bae for Janhvi...

Are those potatoes?

Yes. That's how Janhvi's phone number is saved on Ishaan's phone. Watch the episode to find out the hilarious (and weird) reason behind it.

Well played, you good looking brothers! With Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda gracing the couch on the next episode, it got to be another interesting hour coming Sunday. Stay tuned to in.com!