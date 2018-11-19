Koffee with Karan 6 highlights: Saif Ali Khan and daughter Sara bring the house down

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan 6 saw host Karan Johar welcoming the dynamic father-daughter duo Saif and Sar Ali Khan on the show. This also marked the first appearance of the two, together on a chat show. From conversing about Saif’s second marriage with Kareena to talking about their weird yet modern family, the two made the much-anticipated episode worth the wait. In case you missed out on all the candid confessions, here are some highlights.

While talking about his marriage with Kareena, Saif revealed how he wrote a note to Amrita the day he got married to Kareena saying that he was starting ‘a new chapter’.

“I sent it to Kareena to take a look. I sent it across. Sara called me and said, ‘I was coming anyway but now, I am coming with a happy heart.’ I think that story sums up the attitude of everyone involved,” he said.

During which, Sara went on to reveal how her mother Amrita dressed her up to attend Saif and Kareena’s wedding.

“My mom dressed me for my father’s wedding. A lot of people would be of the opinion that Kareena was being weird or mom was being weird. It was very comfortable. Everyone was so mature. It was not a big deal,” she said.

The stylish duo’s wittiness and charm cracked a storm on the show and also gave the viewers doses of laughter.

In one of the segments, Saif was quizzed about things he would want to ask Sara boyfriend. "Political views, drugs and his views on infidelity,” he replied. Karan then interrupted the actor suggesting him that money would also be a nice question to ask. Saif was quick to respond to the same by saying, “Got cash, take her.”

Also talking about his wife Bebo’s sensational gym looks, he cheekily said that he gets a closer look of her in their bedroom before her departure and checks her out coming and going.

The rapid fire segment was fun too. It was during this segment Sara revealed that she wants to marry Ranbir Kapoor and date Kartik Aaryan. Saif, on the other hand, shared that Ranveer Singh would be the last person he would go for fashion advice.

During the show, KJo also mentioned that Saif's little Taimur Ali Khan is the highest on the rate cards of the paparazzi and it's of course not a surprise.

One hell of an episode, indeed!