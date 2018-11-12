Television Koffee With Karan 6 highlights: Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif spill the beans on their relationships Darshana Devi November 12 2018, 10.06 am November 12 2018, 10.06 am

After Aamir Khan gracing the Koffee With Karan couch, actors Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif were next in line to spill some beans on the popular chat show. Both the actors have made their appearance on the show in the past but this is for the first time that the duo featured together on the show. The two were at their candid best and made some of the most interesting revelations regarding their personal relationships, career choices and more. Here are some highlights.

The episode saw Varun Dhawan talking about his relationship with girlfriend Natasha Dalal for the first time. After having remained tight-lipped about the same all this while, the actor finally confirmed that the two are a couple and are also planning to tie the knot soon.

It was when KJo mentioned about Varun’s outings with Natasha and said that they seem like happy ‘friends’. Varun corrected him instantly by saying ‘happy couple’. He also added that Karan has also met her a couple of times and said, “I'm dating Natasha. We are a couple. I plan to marry her.”

On the other hand, the filmmaker also quizzed Katrina about her relationship with Alia Bhatt since the latter is now dating Kat’s ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Reacting to the same, the Jagga Jasoos actor said that it was not difficult for her to accept Alia and Ranbir’s relationship. She also shared that she has a very comfortable and independent equation with both Alia and Ranbir’s another ex, Deepika Padukone.

But the highlight of this episode was the discussion over ‘I hate Katrina Kaif club’. Varun spilled the beans that he once started ‘I hate Katrina club’ along with Arjun Kapoor to get Salman Khan’s attention! However Kat revealed that the Varun and Arjun started the club after Salman gave them a hard time for checking her out.

Talking about the upcoming most-awaited weddings of the year, Deepika-Ranveer and Priyanka-Nick, Kat said that she is looking forward to the two weddings and is waiting to be invited.